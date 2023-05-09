No one injured in rollover crash in south Topeka

No one was harmed in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning, May 8, in the 1400 block of SW...
No one was harmed in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning, May 8, in the 1400 block of SW 65th St.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was harmed in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in south Topeka.

After 11 a.m., deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1400 block of SW 65th St. When deputies arrived on the scene; officials found a Chevrolet Malibu had rolled over and landed on its top.

According to a spokesperson with Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, no one was hurt in this incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest

Latest News

Washburn Rural introduces new softball head coach Joy Marie Galliart.
Washburn Rural introduces new softball head coach Joy Marie Galliart
Shawnee County rejects tax payment settlement offer from Heartland Park owner
Shawnee County rejects tax payment settlement offer from Heartland Park owner
County commissioners sat down with gage park officials to discuss each entity’s future...
County Commission, Gage Park Authority discuss future improvements as 0.2% sales tax revenue is expected to come
County commissioners sat down with gage park officials to discuss each entity’s future...
County Commission, Gage Park Authority discuss future improvements as 0.2% sales tax revenue is expected to come