No one injured in rollover crash in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was harmed in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in south Topeka.

After 11 a.m., deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1400 block of SW 65th St. When deputies arrived on the scene; officials found a Chevrolet Malibu had rolled over and landed on its top.

According to a spokesperson with Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, no one was hurt in this incident.

