Motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after bike rolls in Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - After a motorcycle rolled in Liberal and the driver was found to not have been wearing a helmet, he was rushed to a local hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, May 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Western Ave. and 2nd St. - just north of U.S. Highway 54 in Liberal - with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2009 Yamaha driven by Austin C. Cox, 28, of Wichita, had been headed east on County Road 3. However, Cox failed to negotiate the curve and hit a curb.

KHP said the bike landed on Western Ave after it rolled an unknown number of times.

Officials said Cox was taken to Southwest Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

