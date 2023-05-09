Missing Parsons man’s body located, two people arrested in connection

NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have located the body of a missing Parsons man and arrested two subjects allegedly connected to his death.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that they had located the body of the missing Parson man — 23-year-old Dakota A. Patton.

On May 8, around 11:40 a.m., deputies from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office searched an area northeast of Parsons in rural Neosho County. They discovered Patton’s remains in a field near 20th Road and Xavier Road.

The KBI’s Crime Scene Response Team responded to the area and determined Patton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities had been looking for Patton for several days.

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder were secured for Clint W. Nibarger, 32, and Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, both of Parsons.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Thomas was seen leaving a residence in Hollister, Missouri, when the Taney County Sheriff’s Office arrested her. Deputies from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office detained Nibarger at the same home at around 6:30 p.m.

Both suspects were booked into the Taney County Jail.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing, and nothing further will be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.