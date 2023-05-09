Manhattan Arts Center begins national search for new executive director

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Arts Center has begun a national search to name its new executive director after the current director resigned.

The Manhattan Arts Center Board of Directors has announced that it has accepted the resignation of current Executive Director Penny Senften. She has served the program in the position for more than two decades.

“We’re thankful for Penny’s decades of faithful service during a time of great expansion and financial stability for the Manhattan Arts Center,” said Board of Directors President Mark Rose. “Our board fully intends to celebrate her immense contribution to MAC throughout its history as we begin a national search for a new executive director.”

Rose hopes to have a new director named within 60 days. During the nationwide search process, Samantha DeChant, board secretary will serve as interim director.

According to Rose, all MAC programming, performances and events will continue as scheduled and Senften’s last day was May 5.

A job description and search information will soon be available HERE.

