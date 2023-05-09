Lyndon Saddle Club hosting Farm Team Competition

Lyndon Saddle Club's Farm Team Competition is May 13 & 14 at their grounds, 24154 S. US 75.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique competition is coming to Lyndon this weekend.

The Lyndon Saddle Club is hosting a Farm Team Competition.

Frank Burkdoll visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what it’s all about. He said participants navigate their team of horses or mules through various challenges, including a log pull, cultivator race, obstacle course, feed team race and team barrel race.

The event takes place May 13 & 14, starting at 9 a.m. each day. It’s held at the Lyndon Saddle Club, 24154 S. US 75.

Entry fee is $200 - call 785-256-3430. It’s free for people to come and watch.

