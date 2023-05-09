Local educator receives surprise cruise certificate in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local credit union surprised a local educator with a gift many people dream of — a free cruise.

Emily Giles of Whitson Elementary received a “Cruise Certificate for Two” as a token of appreciation.

“It’s like when you know in the underdog movies — where they finally get a win,” Giles said. “It feels exactly like that.”

After public Facebook nominations, over a thousand community members voted for a local school. The ten schools were randomly selected, and all staff from the designated schools were eligible to enter.

Azura Credit Union will be surprising local educators all week to announce the winners and celebrate with their fellow students and staff, all during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12.

All staff from the selected schools were eligible to enter to win the “Cruise Certificate for Two.” The five-day, four-night cruise will take winners to Mexico, the Bahamas, or the Western Caribbean. They also received a $200 gift card.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.