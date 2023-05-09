Leaders of Topeka Zoo, Gage Park discuss future development plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Proceeds from a 0.2% sales tax to support Gage Park are starting to roll in.

The Gage Park Authority was created to oversee how the money will be used to improve the park, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, and the Topeka Zoo.

Members of those entities met in a work session Monday with county commissioners.

“What was really significant that happened last year was with the creation of the Gage Park Improvement Authority. Now we’ve got even more ways that we can work together and continue to really enhance this amazing park for the future,” said Brendan Wiley, CEO of the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center.

Wiley said he expects the improvement authority will fund about 1/3 of the Zoo’s master plan for the foreseeable future.

That plan already has several projects mapped out.

It’s next endeavor, “My World,” will use existing space to create an immersive experience aimed specifically toward children.

”My world is gonna be essentially where the old giraffe exhibit was. We’re hoping to include the original zoo building in it, but that building will be completely renovated, probably unrecognizable,” Wiley said.

Wiley said many people have asked if the Zoo plans to expand its footprint in Gage Park. He said it’s possible, but they’ve proven they can thrive where they are.

“You can see how if you plan well, you can do a lot with what you first might think is a small space.”

At Monday’s work session, commissioner Kevin Cook expressed his wish to keep areas of the park grassy and open.

“The one concern that I would have is over development of the park. One of the problems that we often see in Parks and Recreation is trying to add too many amenities and at some point you reach a point to where you lose the beauty of the openness of the park.”

Shawnee County Parks & Rec director Tim Laurent said he hopes to utilize some money from the Gage Park sales tax to fund its master plan.

“When we’re talking about funding a master plan, there’s that 5% of the funds that don’t necessarily go to one organization or the other. We think there’s a chance to fund some of this master plan through that five percent.”

