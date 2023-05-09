Konza United Way offers chance to win big in exchange for your support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You could get a nice pay day while helping a good cause.

The “United We Win” raffle is a fundraiser for Konza United Way. Their CEO Tara Claussen and board member and 2023 campaign chair Shawn Drew with Commerce Bank visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information about the raffle and the work the agency supports.

Claussen explained the Konza United Way supports programs focusing on health, education and financial stability. They’ve seen the needs grow since the pandemic, especially since they serve a wide area that includes Riley, Pottawatomie, Clay, Marshall, and Washington counties, plus a portion of Wabaunsee County.

Drew says the hope is that their annual campaign and the United We Win raffle can help them fill the gap in meeting their communities’ needs. Tickets are $100, and they’ll sell a maximum of 3,000 tickets. The grand prize winner will receive $100,000, with the remaining funds going to Konza United Way. If fewer than 2,000 tickets are sold, it will become a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets must be purchased by midnight June 2. You can get them at https://www.konzaunitedway.org/. They’ll draw the winner June 9 during an event at Tallgrass Tap House in Manhattan. You do not need to be present to win.

