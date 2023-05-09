KCC approves settlement agreement in Atmos rate increase request

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement allowing Atmos Energy to increase its net revenues by $2.2 million, raising residential rates by $1.03 per month for the average customer.

KCC announced Tuesday the change will take effect this month.

KCC noted Atmos originally asked the Commission for an $8.3 million net revenue increase in an application filed in September. If approved, residential bills would have increased by $5.67 per month with average usage.

KCC said the settlement agreement approved today balances the need for reasonable customer rates while providing the company with sufficient revenues to meet its financial obligations and provide reliable service. Additionally, the increase will be spread out among all customer classes. The original application requested only a residential class increase.

KCC indicated the settlement, negotiated by the KCC, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board (CURB), Atmos, and WoodRiver Energy LLC, also addressed other issues, such as allowing Atmos to continue to utilize the Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS) tariff to replace its aging infrastructure in the state, waiving the requirement to charge customers a credit card fee, and approving a voluntary smart choice carbon offset pilot program.

KCC said regarding transportation-only customers. The settlement allows minimum usage levels for future transportation customers. Current customers will be grandfathered in. It requires Electronic Flow Measurement (EFM) equipment to be installed by November 2024, except for certain existing small-use meters and school customers using less than 3,000Dth/year. EFM devices make it possible to determine which transporters are responsible for imbalances during an operational flow order (OFO), even during times of volatile pricing. This change is necessitated by problems with the needed gas flow during Winter Storm Uri and will ensure that transporters not following an OFO are held accountable.

Atmos supplies natural gas service to over three million customers in eight states, including 139,000 Kansas customers.

