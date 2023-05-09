Kansas jobseekers urged to register for upcoming virtual job fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those on the hunt for a job in the Sunflower State have been encouraged to register for Kansas’ upcoming virtual job fair.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has encouraged Kansans on the hunt for a new job to attend the upcoming Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

KDOC noted that the virtual fair is hosted by KANSASWORKS and focuses on employment opportunities in any of the Sunflower State’s 98 government agencies.

“Our state agency openings offer opportunities for a variety of skill and experience levels,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These are good-paying jobs with excellent benefits, and we look forward to finding high-quality candidates that are passionate about contributing their talents for the betterment of Kansas.”

Officials indicated participants will be required to register - regardless of previous participation. The fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels to register and log in. Those in the job market have been encouraged to dress professionally as employers could request a video interview.

According to the Department, participants can be present through any digital device. To register for the fair, click HERE.

