Kansas jobseekers urged to register for upcoming virtual job fair

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those on the hunt for a job in the Sunflower State have been encouraged to register for Kansas’ upcoming virtual job fair.

The Kansas Department of Commerce has encouraged Kansans on the hunt for a new job to attend the upcoming Kansas Agencies Virtual Job Fair between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

KDOC noted that the virtual fair is hosted by KANSASWORKS and focuses on employment opportunities in any of the Sunflower State’s 98 government agencies.

“Our state agency openings offer opportunities for a variety of skill and experience levels,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These are good-paying jobs with excellent benefits, and we look forward to finding high-quality candidates that are passionate about contributing their talents for the betterment of Kansas.”

Officials indicated participants will be required to register - regardless of previous participation. The fair portal features a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels to register and log in. Those in the job market have been encouraged to dress professionally as employers could request a video interview.

According to the Department, participants can be present through any digital device. To register for the fair, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest
Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, of Parsons
Missing Parsons man’s body located, two people arrested in connection

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after bike rolls in Liberal
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-09-23
13 NEWS This Morning Braggin' Wall 05-09-23
FILE
Rollover crash throws driver, passenger from car in Western Kansas
early-morning crash
Road shut down after SUV hits brick mailbox early Tuesday near Lake Sherwood