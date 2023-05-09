Kansas assistants Roberts and Townsend named amongst the best

Kansas acting head coach Norm Roberts, right, is hugged by assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
Kansas acting head coach Norm Roberts, right, is hugged by assistant coach Kurtis Townsend after their win against Iowa State NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Longtime assistants of Bill Self are some of the best college basketball has to offer.

Roberts took over for Self twice this past season after Self was suspended then had a heart procedure. Roberts coached nine total games, two of those to begin March Madness after the Jayhawks’ season ended against Arkansas.

Roberts enters year number 12 after rejoining Self’s staff in June of 2012 after working at Kansas in 2003-2004.

Townsend will begin his 20th season with KU, the longest tenured assistant coach in program history. Townsend has won two national championships, four Final Fours, eight Elite Eight’s, nine conference tournaments and 10 Sweet 16′s.

