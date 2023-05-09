K-State will have new Track and Field facility

Kansas State's old football indoor facility
Kansas State's old football indoor facility(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The $12 million dollar project will open to athletes to begin training in December.

“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said per a release. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”

Phase one has already been under way with the removal of the football turf playing field and will continue through the summer with upgraded lighting, paint and HVAC.

Phase two of the project will include a new exterior facade on the north end of the building as well as new locker rooms, team rooms and training rooms but there is no timetable on when that could be done.

According to Kansas State athletics, a new indoor track surface will be installed in the facility. The new 200-meter, 6-lane oval, permanent banked track will feature Mondo’s (new partner’s) Super X 720 surface, which provides the optimal blend of energy return, comfort, safety and durability for everything from daily training to the toughest competitions.

An 8-lane sprint straightaway, a pole vault lane, two long jump/triple jump lanes, throw areas, a four-lane warm-up straightaway and non-competition areas around the track also will be Mondo’s Super X 720 surface. The competition surfaces, as well as the warm-up lanes, will be in a shade of purple Mondo custom created for the program.

“This new facility will provide a huge lift to our program from not only a training and competition perspective, but also in recruiting,” Director of Track and Field Cliff Rovelto said per a release. “We are very appreciative of Gene (Taylor) and our administration for making this project a priority and know that it will be a facility we will all take great pride in.”

