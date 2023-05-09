K-State veterinary student receives Dr. Walter C. Bowie scholarship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third-year Kansas State University veterinary student is the recipient of the College of Veterinary Medicine scholarship that honors the legacy of a renowned alumnus from the college and promotes diversity among future veterinarians.

Kansas State University said Cristina Marquez from San Juan, Puerto Rico, received the Dr. Walter C. Bowie Scholarship. The scholarship was created to demonstrate the college’s commitment to bringing diverse people together and/or serving disadvantaged populations.

Kansas State University said Bowie earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at K-State in 1947. He earned a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in mammalian physiology from Cornell University in 1955 and 1960, respectively. He performed a postdoctoral study at Michigan State University and was a scholar-in-residence at Howard University.

Kansas State University indicated in March 1947, Bowie joined the faculty at Tuskegee University and served as a teacher, research scientist, head of the physiology department, and associate dean. In 1990, he was appointed as dean at Tuskegee’s School of Veterinary Medicine and served in that position for 18 years. He died in October 2009.

Associate Director of Admissions Caroline Rost shared a comment about Marquez’s accomplishment.

“Cristina Marquez has already dedicated much of her time to contributing to the cultural and social aspects of the climate at K-State College of Veterinary Medicine,” said Rost. “She will no doubt continue those efforts for the benefit of the veterinary profession, very similar to Walter C. Bowie. She is always seeking ways to help others, such as packing meals for the Manhattan community, traveling to other countries to assist with veterinary care through non-profit organizations and founding student clubs to provide open spaces for underrepresented student differences to be respected.”

Marquez shared a comment about receiving the scholarship.

“I am beyond grateful for the financial help, but most importantly, for having the honor of carrying Dr. Bowie’s legacy in my future endeavors,” Marquez said. “As leaders in the field of veterinary medicine, our commitment to equity and inclusion is crucial for expanding care to all pets. Given my interests in orthopedics and neurological disease, my ultimate goal is pursuing additional training to become a board-certified small animal surgeon.”

Marquez said she plans to use her surgical skills to support many of the non-profit events that improve access to veterinary care and promote the human-animal bond in the rural areas of Puerto Rico.

Hodes Family Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine Bonnie Rush shared a comment.

“Extraordinary students like Cristina help future generations envision themselves in this amazing profession,” said Rush. “We know Cristina will do exciting things in her career, and the Walter C. Bowie scholarship is a wonderful way to recognize her academic success and support for others.”

To support future scholarship recipients, gifts can be made to the Dr. Walter C. Bowie Scholarship online through the KSU Foundation.

