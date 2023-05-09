K-State Salina elects new Student Governing Association leadership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus have been elected as the new Student Governing Association (SGA) leadership for the 2023-2024 school year.

K-State Salina announced the new SGA leadership includes student body president Cassy Girard, junior in electronic computer engineering technology, New York, New York, and the new vice president Roxana Linares, junior in professional pilot, Arkansas City.

Both students have knowledge of student leadership and listen to their peers about what issues need to be addressed. Both have been involved in K-State Salina’s SGA for more than a year, during which time Girard has served as secretary and Linares served as the director of diversity affairs for the organization.

K-State Salina indicated part of the duo’s plan revolves around improving the information flow of activities and other events to students on campus, including informing students on the campus of the support that SGA can provide.

Girard shared a comment about her new leadership role.

“Our goal is to continue the process of bettering the communication between the students and administration on campus,” Girard said. “We want to see more students continuing to get involved and having a stake in what happens here.”

Girard and Linares strive to take the time to lead and foster new ideas for the campus. They desire to be an advocate for their fellow students and help them make K-State Salina feel like an inclusive community.

Linares shared a comment about the plans for K-State Salina.

“We are eager to represent our fellow students,” said Linares. “We will look to have a lot of discussions around getting the right students involved in SGA and making sure that our time goes to improving the student experience on campus.”

K-State Salina said the Student Governing Association represents full-time and part-time undergraduate students the K-State Salina campus. The SGA includes a cabinet and senators who discuss and vote on issues important to the campus’s student body. The student-run organization meets weekly and encourages attendance from any student, faculty, or staff member.

Girard and Linares will replace former student body president Augie Chapas, senior in uncrewed aircraft systems design and integration, Topeka, and vice president Caden Brond, senior in professional pilot, Houston, Texas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.