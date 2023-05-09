K-State associate head coach Ulric Maligi named one of top assistants

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Of the 50-person list, this is the second straight year Ulric Maligi made the list.

Maligi is one of just five Big 12 assistant coaches on the prestigious 50-person list of the “Most Impactful High Major Assistant Coaches in Division I Basketball” by Silver Waves Media.

According to Kansas State athletics, the honor was another in a long list for Maligi, who is one of just 12 associate head coaches under the age of 40 at the major college level (AAC, ACC, Big 12, BIG EAST, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC). He has been recognized by both ESPN and The Athletic on their “40 under 40″ lists for the top individuals in college basketball.

An assistant coach with 16 years of experience and deep ties to the state of Texas, Maligi came to K-State after a three-year stint at Texas Tech (2019-21) and Texas (2021-22) where he helped the Red Raiders and Longhorns to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022.

Maligi has coached or recruited 18 NBA players including sterling Brown, Danuel House Jr., Mac McClung, Shake Milton and others.

