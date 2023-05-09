Jayhawks’ Burt headed to Tampa Bay

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lonnie Phelps, Earl Bostick Jr., Caleb Sampson and now Sam Burt.

Kansas Football posted to Twitter that Defensive Lineman Sam Burt has received a Rookie Mini Camp Invite.

Bostick signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cowboys, Phelps signed with Cleveland and Sampson signed with the Colts.

Burt recorded 18 tackles, 11 solo while recording 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss this past season. Burt played his whole career for the Jayhawks, playing in 58 games, starting 22, piling up 50 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

