Historic Topeka Cemetery fountain receives restoration in time for Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Historic Topeka Cemetery fountain received a much-needed restoration from a local business in time for Memorial Day.

The Historic Topeka Cemetery reported that the Topeka Cemetery fountain was put in place in 1966 as a dedication to Nancy Louise Hummer, the only child of former Topeka Police Chief Dana Hummer and his wife, Louise. The fountain sits at the south end of the Topeka Cemetery and features a 14 by 28-foot pool surrounded by a 7.5-foot-wide concrete deck. Bid commercially, the fountain restoration would have cost Topeka Cemetery up to $14,000.

Until Ashton Torrey with Ashton Kate Sandblasting and Painting generously gave the fountain a restoration free of charge. She started by sandblasting three layers of old paint, stripping the fountain pool down to bare concrete, and sandblasting the cement deck. She then used caulk to fill in cracks before adding epoxy paint on the pool and a special decking paint.

Torrey learned the trade from her father, who operated Torrey Bros. Inc. for more than 30 years in Wamego.

“I loved spending time with my dad, which meant a lot of summer days spent rehabbing swimming pools,” Torrey said.

Historic Topeka Cemetery said Torrey and her father share a giving spirit. She jumped at the chance to help Topeka Cemetery with the restoration of the fountain. For the Torreys, success is defined more by what they give than what they get.

“This is what God wants us to do,” Torrey said.

Historic Topeka Cemetery noted Torrey’s independent business has been up and running for two years. She said her biggest challenge has been finding help, but she has a pool of people she can draw from for individual jobs. She has taken a few college-level business classes and likely will pursue a degree as she continues to grow her business, which is her focus.

“I don’t see myself doing anything else,” Torrey said.

For more information about AK Sandblasting and to see more examples of Torrey’s work, visit the website or call (785) 230-6101.

The Topeka Cemetery would like to offer families a break in honor of Memorial Day. The price of all spaces will be discounted by $80 if the cost is paid in full. Spaces anywhere in the Topeka Cemetery, including the new consecrated Catholic section, are $950. The price covers the cost of the space, which is $800, and the care and state fees. The Memorial Day discount is 10 percent off the space price, so the total for a space paid in full is $870. The sale price is valid through June 2. The office will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 27 to 29, so stop by and find out more about the sale and see what spaces are available.

