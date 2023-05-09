Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus

AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some fast-food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon.

According to a release by parent company CKE Restaurant Holdings, select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations are launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-thrus.

The company said it’s to boost accuracy, speed and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages.

The company is partnering with Presto Automation, Open City and Valyant AI.

The release noted a pilot program with Presto yielded a “significant” hike in revenue, thanks to the technology’s ability to upsell customers.

Presto also lists Del Taco and Checkers as clients.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest
Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, of Parsons
Missing Parsons man’s body located, two people arrested in connection

Latest News

FILE
Fraud reported after moving company refuses to return Manhattan man’s items
Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
SHERIFF: Woman dies after drunk boyfriend runs her over