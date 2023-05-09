Governor Kelly signs bill to expand healthcare workforce, improve access to care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly today signed a bipartisan bill to expand the state’s healthcare workforce and improve Kansans’ access to care.

The Office of the Governor announced Senate Bill 131 streamlines the process for therapists, psychologists, social workers, and others to obtain and maintain licenses from the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board, and it expands who can administer influenza and other vaccines to Kansans over a certain age.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about the legislation.

“The nationwide workforce shortage has hit Kansas hard, hurting people’s ability to access the healthcare they need in a timely manner,” said Governor Kelly. “Signing this bipartisan bill is part of how my administration is addressing that shortage, making it easier than ever for Kansans to deliver or access lifesaving care.”

Representative Brenda Landwehr (R-Wichita) shared a comment about working on Senate Bill 131.

“I am proud to have worked on this bill that expedites the licensing process so we can get more workers in the healthcare field quicker,” said Representative Landwehr. “I’ve seen in my district that the shortage of healthcare workers has driven up costs and waiting times for everyday people, so I thank Governor Kelly for signing this important legislation to address this issue.”

Executive Director of the Kansas Pharmacists Association Aaron Dunkel shared a comment about the bill.

“The Kansas Pharmacists Association is proud of the support shown to Kansas communities by our pharmacy technicians over the last three years in their ability and desire to become active parts of our local vaccination teams,” said Dunkel. “The members of the Kansas Pharmacists Association believe in providing care in the community, and Senate Bill 131 provides our technician members with the opportunity to continue to serve their friends and neighbors with meaningful, timely, and cost-effective care through vaccine adminstration.”

The Office of the Governor indicated Senate Bill 131 allows the State Board of Healing Arts to set up a process by which sports medicine professionals licensed outside of Kansas can practice in the state during certain sporting events.

Senator Jeff Pittman (D-Leavenworth) shared a comment about Senate Bill 131.

“The timing of the passage of SB 131 could not have been better with the successful 2023 NFL Draft here in the Kansas City area,” said Senator Pittman. “This bill puts in place a critical process allowing team doctors and other healthcare providers for competitive sports teams to practice while visiting our great state. This ensures that players are safe and have continuous care while traveling, and gives yet another reason for professional teams to see Kansas as a great place to play ball.”

Additionally, Governor Kelly signed bipartisan Senate Bill 106, reconciling recent statute changes.

