Game Wardens warn boaters as drought continues to affect Kansas waterways

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have warned boaters in the Sunflower State that despite recent rainfall in some areas, the ongoing drought continues to affect waterways.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Tuesday, May 9, to warn boaters that despite recent rainfall in parts of the state, water levels in most waterbodies remain low.

As a reminder, Game Wardens said small water vessels are not immune to lower water leaves in reservoirs and lakes. They are just as likely as larger boats to get lodged in the sand or hit debris in the water.

Officials said a vessel near Shady Creek Marina at El Dorado Reservoir on Sunday demonstrated some of the dangers small boats face in shallow water after it ran aground.

KDWP noted that the only solution to the issue is much-needed rain.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.