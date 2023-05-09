Game Wardens warn boaters as drought continues to affect Kansas waterways

Game Wardens warn boaters in Kansas that even small boats face dangers in low waters.
Game Wardens warn boaters in Kansas that even small boats face dangers in low waters.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have warned boaters in the Sunflower State that despite recent rainfall in some areas, the ongoing drought continues to affect waterways.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks took to Facebook on Tuesday, May 9, to warn boaters that despite recent rainfall in parts of the state, water levels in most waterbodies remain low.

As a reminder, Game Wardens said small water vessels are not immune to lower water leaves in reservoirs and lakes. They are just as likely as larger boats to get lodged in the sand or hit debris in the water.

Officials said a vessel near Shady Creek Marina at El Dorado Reservoir on Sunday demonstrated some of the dangers small boats face in shallow water after it ran aground.

KDWP noted that the only solution to the issue is much-needed rain.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest
Kimberly J. Thomas, 47, of Parsons
Missing Parsons man’s body located, two people arrested in connection

Latest News

FILE
Teen arrested after children services facility in Ogden vandalized
FILE
Fraud reported after moving company refuses to return Manhattan man’s items
Officials search for those believed to have vandalized a Topeka church on May 5, 2023.
Second Topeka church vandalized in a single week, cases not connected
FILE
Two seriously injured after driver sideswipes another on KC interstate