Fraud reported after moving company refuses to return Manhattan man’s items

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan has reported a case of fraud to authorities after a moving company refused to return his property.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, a resident reported an instance of fraud by a local company.

RCPD noted that the 42-year-old man claimed a known moving company is withholding his property at an unknown location.

Officials indicated that the crime cost the man more than $1,000.

RCPD said it will not release the name of the company or further information as the case remains open.

