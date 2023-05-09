Fraud reported after moving company refuses to return Manhattan man’s items
May. 9, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan has reported a case of fraud to authorities after a moving company refused to return his property.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, a resident reported an instance of fraud by a local company.
RCPD noted that the 42-year-old man claimed a known moving company is withholding his property at an unknown location.
Officials indicated that the crime cost the man more than $1,000.
RCPD said it will not release the name of the company or further information as the case remains open.
