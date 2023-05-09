DUI arrest result of Salina man’s alleged collision with Concordia McDonald’s

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trail of smashed fences and a McDonald’s impacted by a vehicle in Concordia following a weekend hit-and-run led to the DUI arrest of a Salina man.

The Concordia Police Department says that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, officials were called to the 1400 block of Lincoln St. with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle owned by Boretec LLC which had been driven by Zachary Gordon, of Salina, had hit multiple fences and a McDonald’s in the area.

CPD noted that the fences were owned by the Nazareth Covenant and McDonald’s.

After the investigation, officials said they were able to find Gordon and arrested him. He was booked into the Cloud Co. Dept. of Corrections on driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

