Crews respond to report of injury crash early Tuesday just southwest of Topeka

Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just...
Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday at S.W. 37th and Nottingham, just southwest of Topeka.(Phil Aanderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Tuesday just southwest of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. at S.W. 37th and Nottingham Road.

The location was just east of Lake Sherwood.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 52
Monday forecast: Dry today before more rain chances return
Russell Thomas is arrested for a second time on Monday, May 8.
Herington teacher accused of child sex crimes following previous arrest
FILE
Early-morning high-speed chase ends with Texas man’s arrest

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
More rain the rest of the week
Rain returns today
Proceeds from a 0.2% sales tax to support Gage Park are starting to roll in.
Leaders of Topeka Zoo, Gage Park discuss future development plans
Washburn Rural boys golf
Washburn Rural boys golf dominance lasts well over a decade