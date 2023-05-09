County Commission, Gage Park Authority discuss future improvements as 0.2% sales tax revenue is expected to come

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners sat with Gage Park officials to discuss each entity’s future development plans.

Ever since Shawnee Co. residents voted in favor of the Gage Park 0.2% sales tax in Nov. 2022, the Gage Park Authority has been created as a committee to explore many options to improve the park and its separate groups, such as the Topeka Zoo and the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. director Tim Laurent said each entity including the Parks and Rec. Department is currently drafting a master plan of its own -- detailing the upcoming projects and improvements each group believes will benefit the park.

Laurent says the Parks and Rec. master plan is being created to ensure the Gage Park Authority and other groups can work together to improve the park and ensure each project can benefit everyone, including the park.

“We feel confident that once we start receiving the revenues, we will be in good shape, but you are right. It is going to take a little time to collect some of those funds. I know I don’t want to speak for the other entities, but for us — for Shawnee County — that is going to be the tricky part. That is why we want to do the master plan because we want to make sure we approach this in a well-thought-out manner. I do think, however, that it is important that we try to — I don’t want to rush things, but I think it is important that we show that we start making these improvements as soon as we can because the county voted for this, they supported it, and we want to reward them. We want to show them that we are taking this seriously and we are going to make some major improvements.”

During the meeting, Commissioner Kevin Cook expressed one particular concern about these upcoming plans. Cook wanted to remind the organizations to keep portions of the park grassy and open, not over-run with development.

”The one concern that I would have is over development of the park,” said Commissioner Cook. “We are so heavy on the east side of the park that there may be a temptation to try to build up the west side of the park, and then we would lose that openness and the beauty of just being able to have some open space in the city.”

The entities expect to have a master plan created in about three to six months.

