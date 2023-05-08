Woman taken to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in west Topeka

A woman was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning at S.W. 17th...
A woman was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning at S.W. 17th and Seabrook in west Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision Monday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. at S.W. 17th and Seabrook.

Police at the scene said a silver Ford Fiesta was headed north on Seabrook when it attempted to make a right-hand turn in front of a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle that was eastbound on S.W. 17th.

The vehicles collided in the intersection and both had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the Ford had a possible arm injury and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the Hyundai.

The Ford came to rest near S.W. 17th and Seabrook.

The Hyundai was driven to S.W. 17th and Mission, a block east of where the collision occurred.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

