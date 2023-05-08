Woman hospitalized after rear-ended by suspect in chase with law enforcement

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after another driver in an attempt to outrun law enforcement rear-ended her pickup truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 54 and SW Diamond Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision following a chase with law enforcement.

Officials said a 2010 Mazda Mazda6 driven by Sheldon T. Flyingout, 30, of Wichita, had been attempting to evade law enforcement in the westbound lanes of the highway.

At the same time, KHP noted that a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Melodee D. Brown, 68, of Douglass, had been headed west on the highway as well. She had traveled in the outside lane and attempted to yield to law enforcement as she moved over to the right shoulder. '

Officials said Flyingout attempted to pass Brown’s truck on the right shoulder and instead hit the vehicle on its rear end.

KHP said Flyingout sustained suspected minor injuries during the incident. He was not taken to a hospital. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, officials indicated that Brown was taken to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital also with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Latest News

Crews treat a cat at the scene of a house fire on May 7, 2023.
9 Lives: Cat pulled from burning Lawrence home over the weekend
FILE: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in...
Report: K-State, Klieman agree to $44 million contract extension
Dry today with several rain chances the rest of the week
Dry today, storms return the rest of the week
Gary Woodland watches his drive down the 12th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup golf...
Gary Woodland finishes T-14 at Wells Fargo Championship