Woman hospitalized after rear-ended by suspect in chase with law enforcement

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to the hospital after another driver in an attempt to outrun law enforcement rear-ended her pickup truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 54 and SW Diamond Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision following a chase with law enforcement.

Officials said a 2010 Mazda Mazda6 driven by Sheldon T. Flyingout, 30, of Wichita, had been attempting to evade law enforcement in the westbound lanes of the highway.

At the same time, KHP noted that a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Melodee D. Brown, 68, of Douglass, had been headed west on the highway as well. She had traveled in the outside lane and attempted to yield to law enforcement as she moved over to the right shoulder. '

Officials said Flyingout attempted to pass Brown’s truck on the right shoulder and instead hit the vehicle on its rear end.

KHP said Flyingout sustained suspected minor injuries during the incident. He was not taken to a hospital. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, officials indicated that Brown was taken to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital also with suspected minor injuries.

