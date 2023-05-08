Window cleaning crews to close lane of busy downtown Topeka street
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Window cleaning crews are set to close a lane of a busy downtown Topeka street for about a day.
Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, May 9, crews with Squeegee Squad will close the right southbound lane of SE Monroe St. - south of 4th St. - outside the Frank Carlson Federal Building.
Crews noted the closure will be in place as a boom truck performs window cleaning. The sidewalk along this stretch will also be closed.
Officials indicated the closure is only expected to last about a day.
