Window cleaning crews to close lane of busy downtown Topeka street

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Window cleaning crews are set to close a lane of a busy downtown Topeka street for about a day.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Tuesday, May 9, crews with Squeegee Squad will close the right southbound lane of SE Monroe St. - south of 4th St. - outside the Frank Carlson Federal Building.

Crews noted the closure will be in place as a boom truck performs window cleaning. The sidewalk along this stretch will also be closed.

Officials indicated the closure is only expected to last about a day.

