Weekend domestic disturbance leads to Manhattan man’s arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend domestic disturbance led to the arrest of a Manhattan man after it was found he also violated a court order.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, May 6, officials were called to an area in Manhattan with reports of aggravated domestic battery.

When officials arrived, they said a 22-year-old woman reported a man that she knew had committed aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and violated a court order.

RCPD said Ricky Dunklin, 28, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on probable cause for aggravated domestic battery, violation of a protection order and domestic battery. he was issued a total bond of $2,000 and remains behind bars.

Due to the nature of this crime, RCPD said no more information would be released.

