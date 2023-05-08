Water main break forces crews to close Topeka intersection

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced officials to completely close an intersection in the Capital City.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, May 8, crews closed the intersection of SW McAllister and SW Stratford Rd. completely.

Crews said the closure was needed to repair a water main break in the area.

Officials noted the closure is expected to last between 1 - 2 weeks depending on the weather.

