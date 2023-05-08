Washburn baseball drops final game of the MIAA Tournament

By Katie Maher
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn baseball’s season came to a close on Sunday, falling to Northeastern State 7-6 in game three of the first round series.

The Riverhawks came out to a 5-0 lead by the middle of the third inning, but the Ichabods were able to come back and tie it up at 6-6 in the eighth inning.

Nine innings weren’t enough to decide this one, and it went to 10. Northeastern State scored one more run, and Washburn couldn’t do the same.

The Ichabods cap off their season at 30-22, making their third straight MIAA Championship Tournament.

