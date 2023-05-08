Wanted child sex crimes suspect found during drug raid in Saint George

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for child sex crimes was found in Saint George as officials raided a home connected to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The Pottawoatmie County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, May 4, officials executed a search warrant related to an ongoing narcotics investigation in the 11000 block of Glenwood Ln. in Saint George.

Officials said the search resulted in the confiscation of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as the arrest of three suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Molden, 50, of Saint George, was arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Jamie Berges, 33, of Saint George, was also arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Riley Co. warrant for a probation violation. She remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for the drug accusations and a $5,000 bond on her warrant.

Lastly, officials said Randall Chilson, 22, of Saint George was arrested on possession of methamphetamine. He was also arrested on an outstanding Marshall Co. warrant for sexual exploitation of a child. He remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for his drug charges and a $100,000 bond on his warrant.

