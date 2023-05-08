United Way Kaw Valley launches new partnership for Junior Leader Reader Program

Paper June book store in NOTO is letting customers 'round up' to support United Way Kaw Valley's Junior Leader Reader Program.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership aims to encourage reading among young people.

TJ MacDonald with United Way of Kaw Valley and Angie Grau, owner of Paper June book store in NOTO, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what they’re doing.

Paper June announced last week that they would allow customers to ‘round up’ their purchases, with the money benefiting United Way’s Junior Leader Reader Program. The program organizes volunteers to read to classes in area schools, and provide each student in those classes with a book to take home.

If you’d like to round up, visit Paper June at 927 N. Kansas Ave. If you’d like to volunteer to read, go to TopekaVolunteers.org and search “Young Leader Society” to find the Junior Leader Reader Program.

You also can find ways to support the program and other United Way initiatives at uwkawvalley.org.

