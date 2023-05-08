Topeka man arrested after identified as sexual assault suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have arrested a man they have identified as the suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, officials found a wanted suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Officials said the suspect, William L. Fike had allegedly sexually assaulted an adult that he knew. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Rape - sexual intercourse without consent

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Aggravated sexual battery - force or fear

Fike is no longer behind bars

