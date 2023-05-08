Topeka man arrested after identified as sexual assault suspect
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have arrested a man they have identified as the suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, officials found a wanted suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Officials said the suspect, William L. Fike had allegedly sexually assaulted an adult that he knew. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Rape - sexual intercourse without consent
- Aggravated criminal sodomy
- Aggravated sexual battery - force or fear
Fike is no longer behind bars
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.