Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest

The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused...
The owner of a local car wash offers a reward for the arrest of the man pictured who is accused of vandalizing his business on May 4, 2023.(Squeaky Clean Car Wash)
By Sarah Motter and Jon Janes
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A businessman in the Capital City is offering a reward for the arrest of a vandal who damaged the Squeaky’s Car Wash near SW Wanamaker and 29th St. in Topeka.

The owner of Squeaky’s located at 6101 SW 29th St., Floyd McMillan, tells 13 NEWS that surveillance photos show the man who allegedly caused damage on April 27 and May 4. He filed a police report in each incident.

McMillan said the man allegedly smashed the pay screen at the automatic car wash and came back to damage the new screen about a week later.

McMillan told 13 NEWS that the suspect also attempted to set fire to a trash can inside the wash.

Damage done to the Squeaky Clean Car Wash by a vandal.
Damage done to the Squeaky Clean Car Wash by a vandal.(Squeaky Clean Car Wash)

The owner has offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the alleged vandal which caused a total of nearly $6,000 in damage.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Latest News

FILE
Officials investigate after man hit by woman’s vehicle with child in back seat
FILE
Case opened against man who attempted to give Manhattan teen drugs
FILE
High school teachers honored by former students as graduation weekend nears
Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a child at Cinemark 20 and XD...
Merriam Police search for adult male who punched 3-year-old