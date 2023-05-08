Topeka car wash owner offers reward in exchange for vandal’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A businessman in the Capital City is offering a reward for the arrest of a vandal who damaged the Squeaky’s Car Wash near SW Wanamaker and 29th St. in Topeka.

The owner of Squeaky’s located at 6101 SW 29th St., Floyd McMillan, tells 13 NEWS that surveillance photos show the man who allegedly caused damage on April 27 and May 4. He filed a police report in each incident.

McMillan said the man allegedly smashed the pay screen at the automatic car wash and came back to damage the new screen about a week later.

McMillan told 13 NEWS that the suspect also attempted to set fire to a trash can inside the wash.

Damage done to the Squeaky Clean Car Wash by a vandal. (Squeaky Clean Car Wash)

The owner has offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the alleged vandal which caused a total of nearly $6,000 in damage.

