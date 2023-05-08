Suspect sought who damaged Manhattan man’s car during failed theft attempt

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a suspect who caused damage to a Manhattan man’s car after they failed to hotwire and steal it.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, officials were called to the 400 block of S. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an attempted car theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 28-year-old man reported his Dodge Stratus had been broken into and the suspect attempted to hotwire his car and caused damage.

RCPD indicated the crime cost the victim about $2,000. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

