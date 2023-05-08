Statewide silver alert issued for missing Arkansas man

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Newton Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Arkansas man, last seen in Newton, Kansas.

Officials say the whereabouts Roy W. McGonigal Jr., 79, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help find him.

According to officials, McGonigal was last seen leaving a residence in the 400 block of East 10th St. in Newton, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. McGonigal did not arrive at his hotel in Newton and hasn’t been heard from since. McGonigal drives a light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla with Arkansas tag, USACRXD. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, black shoes and black pants.

McGonigal is a white male, 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing around 184 pounds. He has brown eyes and wears glasses, he also has a white beard and is balding with white hair. McGonigal requires oxygen to breathe, after being diagnosed with COPD and emphysema.

If you see Roy McGonigal, Jr., or his vehicle, please immediately contact 911 and if you have any other information about his whereabouts, please call Harvey County Communications at 316-283-4190.

