Sources: K-State reaches $44 million deal with Klieman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to ESPN, Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman are finalizing a new contract worth $44 million through the next eight seasons.

Over the course of the deal, Klieman will make an average of $5.5 million per year. ESPN reports the new contract extends through the 2030 season and is expected to go into effect July 1.

According to ESPN, Klieman’s new contract will start in the 2023 season at $4.5 million per year. Klieman is expected to rank among the top half of coaching salaries in the Big 12.

