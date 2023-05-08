Shoplifting leads to man’s arrest after threatening Walmart employee with knife

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart in the Capital City and threatened an employee with a knife.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, officials were called to the Walmart at 1301 SW 37th St. with reports of a suspicious person.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Brandon D. Phillips, 41, of Topeka, had stolen items from the store.

Officials said they also witnessed Phillips threaten a Walmart employee with a knife.

Phillips was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

Theft of less than $1,500

Interference with law enforcement

Phillips remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.