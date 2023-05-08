Shoplifting leads to man’s arrest after threatening Walmart employee with knife

Brandon Phillips
Brandon Phillips(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly shoplifted from a Walmart in the Capital City and threatened an employee with a knife.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, officials were called to the Walmart at 1301 SW 37th St. with reports of a suspicious person.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Brandon D. Phillips, 41, of Topeka, had stolen items from the store.

Officials said they also witnessed Phillips threaten a Walmart employee with a knife.

Phillips was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer
  • Theft of less than $1,500
  • Interference with law enforcement

Phillips remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Case remanded after Kansas Supreme Court finds drug sentence to be illegal
FILE
Kansans to soon see checks for $141 million Intuit, TurboTax settlement
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Tip leads to second crime scene at apartment complex in Lawrence shooting

Latest News

Devin Hall
Man accused of hospitalizing another after fist fight arrested in Oakland
FILE
Early-morning high-speed chase ends with Texas man’s arrest
A rear-end collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries during rush hour Monday...
Crash slows rush-hour traffic Monday morning in North Topeka
FILE
Window cleaning crews to close lane of busy downtown Topeka street