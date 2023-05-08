Shawnee County rejects tax payment settlement offer from Heartland Park owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has rejected a deal to reduce taxes owed by Heartland Park.

Shawnee County Counselor James Crowl shared a letter with 13 NEWS rejecting an offer from owner Chris Payne to pay up if the county reduces the owed amount to $877,822.

Payne says the property has been appraised inaccurately, leading to the $2,622,996 dated back to 2017 being higher than he truly owes.

Payne has contested the park’s valuation for several years, claiming the third-party appraisal valued the property double the value he believes is accurate. A Shawnee Co. judge dismissed a lawsuit against the county in April 2022.

Payne told the Topeka Capital-Journal he is moving to cut costs and could be forced to shut down. 13 NEWS have reached out to Payne for comment.

Crowl told 13 NEWS Payne’s request is outside the allowed process for reducing property taxes, and is unfair to taxpayers who are following the state’s established rules.

