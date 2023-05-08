Search for new Hayden coach begins as current coach departs for Lawrence

FILE - Dwayne Paul has accepted the Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach position at Hayden Catholic High School. April 2021.(Hayden Catholic High School)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School will begin the search for a new head boys’ basketball coach following the departure of Dwayne Paul.

Hayden Catholic High School announced on Monday, May 8, that at the end of the year, boys’ head basketball coach Dwayne Paul will depart the Capital City for a new adventure in Lawrence.

Officials noted that Paul has accepted a position at Free State High School.

“We are grateful for his dedication, leadership and the impact he has had on our student-athletes,” said a spokesperson for the school.

Hayden administration said it is committed to a smooth transition for the basketball program as well as student-athletes. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

“We would like to thank Coach Paul for his service and dedication to our school and student-athletes,” said the school spokesperson. “We wish him the very best as he begins a new journey at Lawrence Free State High School.”

Paul accepted his position at Hayden in April 2021.

