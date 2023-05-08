Scholarship honors K-State civil engineering junior for environmental passion

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A junior studying civil engineering at Kansas State University has been honored for his environmental passion with a prestigious scholarship.

Kansas State University announced on Monday, May 8, that one civil engineering student is among 55 students nationwide to be honored with the 2023 Udall Undergraduate Scholarship.

K-State said Nicholas Saia, a junior from Olathe, has been awarded the $7,000 scholarship for leadership, public service and commitment to an environmental issue.

“Nick is K-State’s 24th Udall Scholar, joining a long tradition of K-Staters whose commitment to environmental issues has been recognized by the foundation,” said Beth Powers, director of K-State’s Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships. “Nick’s engagement with environmental issues is exemplified by his work on sustainable transportation in the city of Manhattan. I hope that Nick’s success helps other K-State students recognize their potential to take action and lead on topics of importance on campus and in society.”

The University noted that the national scholarship is exclusive to college students committed to careers related to the environment, tribal policy or Native American health care. Saia is active in the Student Governing Association where he led efforts to increase support for Flint Hills ATA bus services on campus and create a sustainability action plan. He is also a member of the Honors program and Wildcat Wind Power, a student competition design team. His honors include the Nancy Landon Kassebaum Award and the Morse Family and Community Public Policy Scholarship.

K-State said the Morse family scholarship also granted Saia the chance to focus his energy on areas he is most passionate about with the City of Manhattan. He also served the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator and developed a proposal for a walking and biking safety action plan that made the city eligible for a $1.5 million federal infrastructure grant.

According to K-State Saia is a Northwest High School graduate and son of Shawn and Jennifer Saia, of Olathe.

