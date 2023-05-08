Officials investigate after man hit by woman’s vehicle with child in back seat

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a man claims he was hit by a woman’s vehicle as her child was in the back seat.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that on Friday, May 5, officials were called to an area in Manhattan with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old man who reported a woman he knew hit him as he was riding his bicycle. The collision caused the man’s glasses to break which cost him about $100.

RCPD also indicated a 1-year-old child was reported to be a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the incident.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no other information would be released.

