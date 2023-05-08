Officials find child in vehicle with suspected intoxicated driver

Jerrell Gunby
Jerrell Gunby(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After officials found a child in a vehicle they had suspected had been driven by an intoxicated driver, the man behind the wheel was arrested.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, officials stopped a white 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jerrell D. Gunby, 35, of Topeka, near I-70 and MacVicar Ave.

Officials said Gunby had failed to maintain his lane as they initiated the stop. During the stop, they also found a 4-year-old child in the vehicle.

Officials indicated they had suspected Gunby was under the influence.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Gunby was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated endangering a child
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Failure to check for safe passage before passing from a single lane
  • Driving under the influence
  • Interference with law enforcement

Gunby remains behind bars with no bond listed.

