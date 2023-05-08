Monday forecast: Dry today before more rain chances return

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 90s this weekend, highs will be more in the 80s with some 70s through the work week and staying above average for this time of year. Showers/storms return tomorrow and will continue on and off for the rest of the work week. The good news is the risk for severe weather is low especially after yesterday’s risk.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today’s sunshine. While some sun is possible at times, it’s trending to be the last day we get sunny skies all day for all of northeast KS for at least a week.

With on and off storms the rest of the week, confidence still remains high there won’t be a particular day where an all day washout will occur. Any outdoor plans you have, continue to monitor the forecast on a day by day basis and be ready to alter plans the day of.



Much like last night there were some areas that didn’t get any rain at all but other areas that got near 1″. That’s going to be the trend with each round of rain we’ll be getting for the upcoming week. On average most spots will end up receiving 1″-2″ for the week ahead as flooding may end up being the highest concern (after lightning of course) when it comes to severe weather hazards.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 52 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NE/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

A lot of the storms are trending toward the highest chance occurring between 4pm-10am meaning a lot of the daytime hours would be dry. This can’t be stressed enough that this weather pattern will need to be taken on a day by day basis and almost on a ‘live’ basis meaning if you have outdoor plans, check the radar before heading out and find out if there’s anything near you.

The good news is models are trending drier for the upcoming weekend compared to the last couple days but clouds still hanging around.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.