Minivan becomes wedged under dump truck in central Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a minivan collided with the rear of a dump truck late Monday morning in central Topeka.

The collision was reported around 11:15 a.m. at S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard.

A silver Honda minivan collided with the back end of a Green Point dump truck on westbound 17th Street just east of Topeka Boulevard.

The front end of the minivan became wedged under the back portion of the dump truck.

The minivan’s windshield was shattered as it appeared to have struck the underneath portion at the rear of the dump truck.

Airbags in the minivan were deployed, but no one in the vehicle was reported to have been injured.

A sign on the side of the dump truck indicated the vehicle belonged to the GreenPoint Construction and Demolition Processing Center.

The minivan had to be towed from the scene, while the dump truck was able to be driven away.

As crews responded to the scene, westbound traffic on 17th Street was diverted onto S.W. Harrison.

The street was reopened to westbound traffic around noon.

Eastbound traffic was able to proceed through the area as crews worked the crash.

