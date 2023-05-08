Midland Care prepares for annual Celebration Walk

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to celebrate the life and legacy of loved ones who’ve passed away.

Midland Care’s 27th annual Celebration Walk is Friday, May 12.

Midland’s VP of Strategic Initiatives Jeremy Wiltz visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details of the event.

The Celebration Walk is a stroll through Midland’s campus at 200 SW Frazier Circle. People may walk among some 2,000 luminaries honoring loved ones, while enjoying music from several bands and various other activities.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to dusk. Main stage activities, including a butterfly release, will take place at 7 p.m.

There is no parking on the grounds, but shuttles will run from parking lots at places including Hayden High School, Hummer Sports Park, Cotton O’Neil Diabetes Center, and Pediatric Associates.

For details, to donate or to purchase luminaries, visit midlandcare.org

