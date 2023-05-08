Markquis Nowell to attend NBA G League Elite Camp

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NBA G Legaue announced its field of 45 draft prospects who will attend the 2023 NBA G league Elite Camp in Chicago, and K-State’s Markquis Nowell has made the cut.

The camp gives prospects the chance to display their skills in front of both NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches, and front office executives.

They’ll play in five-on-five games, and participate in strength and agility drills. It is held at Wintrust Arena.

The Elite Camp will take place from May 13-14th. Based on performance, select players will be invited to the NBA Draft Combine. That runs from May 15th-21st, also at Wintrust Arena.

