Man accused of hospitalizing another after fist fight arrested in Oakland

Devin Hall
Devin Hall(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of putting another in the hospital after a fistfight was found and arrested in the Oakland neighborhood over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Thursday, May 4, officials received reports that two individuals got into a fistfight that sent one to the hospital.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said it identified Devin T. Hall, 30, of Topeka, as the suspect. On Friday he was found in the 400 block of NE Sumner Rd.

Hall was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery. He remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

