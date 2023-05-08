Keep It Clean Kansas Outreach Challenge winner creates Taylor Swift song rendition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 Keep It Clean Kansas Outreach Challenge winners feature a variety of projects that aimed to educate and promote sustainability activities — one of which was a rendition of a Taylor Swift song.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced the winners of the 2022 Keep It Clean Kansas Outreach Challenge on Monday:

Simms and her class created and performed their own rendition of Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off.’ That video can be viewed here.

Schoeman and Stewart split into teams and took on the challenge of educating every grade level K-4 and faculty and staff through fun presentations, posters, and videos. One of the team’s presentations can be viewed here.

“We loved this challenge! It really helped with making our learning authentic, which is a huge aspect of Project Based Learning,” said Schoeman. “The kids really enjoyed sorting through the trash, and our school is better off because of this challenge.”

Riddell-Koch worked with students to put together presentations that students could share with their peers focusing on issues such as “Landfills and Plastic Water Bottles,” “Plastic Pollutions and their Consequences,” and “How to We Encourage More People to Use the Three R’s?”.

KDHE partnered with the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education (KACEE) to launch the challenge in August 2022. Students formed groups or participated as a class to create and submit an outreach project that educates and promotes recycling, composting, or waste reduction activities.

The winners will now have their projects displayed on the Keep It Clean Kansas website and were also awarded $1,000 for their classrooms.

“I am extremely impressed with the creativity and dedication of the students and the teachers supporting them,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek. “We are thrilled to see this program grow to fulfill its purpose. I congratulate them on winning the competition and look forward to seeing their projects on the website. I also thank all the others who took the time to enter the competition.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.