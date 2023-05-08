Kansas Youth Chorale performs at Washburn’s White Concert Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Youth Chorale is a group of dedicated young singers who perform all across the state.

“Our goal is to bring joy to others through music, and we are trying to do different kinds of literature. Some of it’s more serious and some of it’s just for fun and in three parts. These are kids that really love to sing and they want to try things that are a little bit more difficult,” said Kay Siebert, director of the Kansas Youth Chorale.

Sunday evening’s performance at White Concert Hall was one of the youth group’s two public concerts that it will perform this year.

But the group still stays plenty busy, according to Siebert.

“We also have pop-up concerts during the year, and we’re looking at taking a little trip next year. We’ve kind of just done things here so far, but we’d like to try something a little different.”

Siebert also teaches music at Topeka Collegiate, and she said her love of music runs in the family.

“I come from a family of music teachers. So I just feel like it’s so much fun to gather a group of students who love to sing and see what they can do and have them feel the sort of joy of making music together.”

The Chorale performed three songs that were each unique in their own way.

“Two of them were a little bit more serious in quality, but one was a Mozart, of course, cause they’re doing the Mozart Requiem. And then the second one was so the students could learn something in another language which was Latin.”

Siebert said there is one song in particular the kids always love to sing.

“Our last one was Bandyrowe, which is just a folk song and the kids love that one. lots of nonsense words and just a chance to hopefully make people smile.”

Gemma Freed is a member of the Kansas Youth Chorale and she said she can attest to that.

“Bandyrowe is one of my favorites and then one of our Christmas ones last year was also my favorite.”

Siebert said the youth chorale is looking for more singers to join.

Auditions for the Kansas Youth Chorale will be held on Tuesday, May 9 and Monday, May 15 at First Presbyterian Church.

